Getafe president reveals Mason Greenwood’s stance on his future ahead of crucial summer window



The discussion around Mason Greenwood’s future at Manchester United was reignited this week after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on the forward.

The new shareholder at United kept the door open for a potential reinstatement of the player at Old Trafford and it sent the internet ablaze.

However, amid all the debate and discussion, the player himself has kept quiet and continues to do so, with only rumours and stories to go off of when it comes to his future.

Now, a source as close to the player as possible, the club president of Getafe, has revealed Greenwood’s stance on his future.

Angel Torres, the club president, spoke to Spanish radio station Cope and said that he backed Greenwood all the way when the debate raged around his off-the-pitch issues and the player is intent on repaying that trust.

He said: “They asked us about it, there was a lot of talk about the issue of abuse and we found out what had happened and I said, ‘let’s go’.”

Torres revealed that while Greenwood does have suitors in Spain, the ultimate decision will lie in the hands of United and the new ownership, with the player himself enamoured by the idea of staying at Getafe.

Torres said: “He has a clear conscience, he is very comfortable and crazy about staying another year.

“It’s a matter that they [United] have to decide. There is new ownership. They have to decide. In Spain, he has a market but they [Barcelona] have money. Barca’s way of playing would suit him well but it depends on Manchester United. If it’s true, he’ll tell me.”

The president’s words undoubtedly seem confident and seem like they come after having a first-person conversation with the player himself.

However, with Sir Jim keeping the door open for his return and an elite market developing for his services, Getafe might end up becoming the least attractive option for the player.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report that Greenwood’s priority is returning to United if the club would have him back.

Ultimately, this is finally a nice problem for United to have as even if they don’t keep hold of him, as is widely expected, they are increasingly reaching a position of getting a fee for him, a prospect that was completely unrealistic last summer.

