Habeeb Ogunneye called up for first team training amid full-back crisis



Manchester United have once again been hit with the injury curse that had plagued them throughout the first half of the campaign.

Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, both of whom had returned recently from long-term injuries, once again find themselves on the sidelines and could miss the rest of the season.

They have been joined by Rasmus Hojlund who is set to miss a few weeks. Manager Erik ten Hag has a huge task on his hands when it comes to selecting their replacements.

Left back is an area of major consternation with the England international the only recognised left full-back at the club currently.

LB crisis

Alvaro Fernandez was deemed to be not ready and is in line to be sold in the summer. Sergio Reguilon’s loan spell was cut short in January.

Tyrell Malacia has been suffering from an unspecified knee injury and suffered a recurrence after resuming training. There are talks of an imminent return to training but attaining full fitness could still take considerable time.

Diogo Dalot has deputised ably when required but with Aaron Wan-Bissaka also sidelined, the Portuguese has had to play in his preferred position.

The former Ajax coach has tried Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat in Shaw’s absence and both have come up well short.

As per the pictures released by the club, 18-year-old Habeeb Ogunneye was called up for first-team training ahead of the game against Fulham on Saturday.

The England U17 international has broken through to the club’s U21 side and has played five times for them at right back.

Academy solution

Harry Amass is a specialist left-back and a case can be made for his inclusion in the matchday squad but the manager might feel he is still too raw to be thrown into the deep end.

Ogunneye, on the other hand, could be an option on the right which could then allow Dalot to shift out to the left.

The defender had made his U18 debut back when he was just 15, that too in a Manchester derby. In his first start for the side, he registered an assist.

If the team is to reach their goals this season, the manager might need to look within the academy for inspiration. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have already shown the power of United’s famed academy.