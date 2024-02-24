Injuries have affected Man United but Erik ten Hag is not helping



Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the calendar year with Fulham taking home all three points from Old Trafford courtesy of a 2-1 win on Saturday.

A spate of injuries before the game saw Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw drop out and the duo have joined Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines.

Erik ten Hag’s options were limited and he chose to play Victor Lindelof as left back while handing Omari Forson his first start in the league.

The team put in one of the worst displays of the season, allowing Fulham to totally dominate them and this time their luck ran out.

EtH tactics not helping

This result has been coming for sometime now. Even though the Red Devils had won four league games on the trot, none of the displays were utterly convincing especially the previous win against Luton.

The victories were papering over the cracks and on Saturday, the dam burst with Alex Iwobi grabbing an injury time winner after Harry Maguire had equalised in 90th minute.

The manager’s attempts at trying to win the ball higher up the pitch has not worked all season with the midfield almost non-existent at times and the same was on display against the Cottagers.

Why he doesn’t revert to a different approach is difficult to understand. Last season, a more balanced approach had served the team so well.

Casemiro has not been the same force as he was last season and it was the same on Saturday. And the defence is not fleet-footed and hence the opposition had a field day running at the back four.

And up front, Marcus Rashford, handed the responsibility of leading the line in the absence of the Dane, put in yet another disappointing display.

Big stars failing

He failed to hold on to the ball, looked disinterested and none of his touches paid off. There is nobody the manager can turn to currently with Anthony Martial sidelined as well.

The manager will point to missing personnel but how the team’s displays drop off without Martinez is very concerning.

The former Ajax coach seems to have no Plan B without the World Cup winner and with three key men missing, alarm bells are ringing at Old Trafford ahead of the Manchester derby.

Chances of a top-four finish might be slipping away and that would negatively impact the futures of several individuals in the team.

INEOS’ arrival had filled the air with positivity but supporters have been brought back down to Earth. And Sir Jim Ratcliffe might have some ideas regarding the futures of a few big-name stars and the manager.