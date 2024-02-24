“It’s the story of our season”: Harry Maguire pinpoints why “naive” Man United lost vs. Fulham



Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has blamed consistent injuries and the absence of Rasmus Hojlund for the team’s loss at the hands of Fulham on Saturday.

United suffered their 10th Premier League defeat of the campaign after being beaten 2-1 by Marco Silva’s men at Old Trafford.

Goals from Calvin Bassey and a late dagger from Alex Iwobi ended United’s run of victories since the start of the year.

United’s only goal was scored by Maguire, who tapped in a spilt save from Bernd Leno after the goalkeeper failed to clutch onto a powerful Bruno Fernandes shot.

Even worse for the Red Devils is that their direct rivals in the top four race, Aston Villa, beat Nottingham Forest 4-2 to go eight points clear.

With 12 games left, it’s looking increasingly likely that United will miss out on the top four.

After the final whistle, Maguire spoke to MUTV and gave his verdict on the match.

The centre-back branded his side “naive” for the manner in which they conceded the second goal – the team was hit on the break while high up the pitch in search of a winner.

Maguire said, “We didn’t do enough for the first 60 minutes or so, we started the game not great. First half was pretty even. When you’re not playing at your best and things aren’t going quite right for you you’ve got to do the basics right, set-pieces is part of that.”

“Disappointed on that aspect; the reaction was brilliant [1-0 down]. When we equalised there was probably only one team who would go on to win the game but we were probably just a little bit naive in the end.”

The 30-year-old suggested that if Rasmus Hojlund were fir and available, the result would have probably been different.

“We got hit by the injury to Rasmus, who has been a big focal point for us but it is up to us to find the solutions and the areas we need to improve on.”

Maguire added, “He [Hojlund] has been our focal point, we can play into him, he holds it up, he starts the press really well, not only that but Marcus has been playing really well on the left.”

“It’s the story of our season, we’ve been injury-hit – as other teams have – and we need to find a solution quick.”

It doesn’t get easier for United. Up next is an FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest before a daunting task vs. Manchester City at the Etihad next Sunday.

