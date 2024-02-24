Man United among Premier League trio eyeing summer deal for Sebastian Szymanski



With INEOS now in charge of Manchester United, lots of behind-the-scene changes are afoot and on the pitch, the new minority stakeholders are looking to carry out a massive summer clearout.

As many as 11 players are in danger of getting left behind and the list includes midfielders Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and even top goalscorer Scott McTominay.

The Dutch midfielder has looked lost ever since his arrival in England and has struggled out on loan while the Dane has lost a yard of pace and looks to be on his way out in the summer.

Getting in a versatile option who can play further up front as well as in central midfield could well be worth looking into given Bruno Fernandes’ overworked schedule and the lack of quality replacements.

Goalscoring midfielder in the crosshairs

TeamTalk have revealed United’s interest in Fenerbahce’s goalscoring midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, a summer arrival from Dynamo Moscow.

The Polish star is the second-highest goalscorer for his club in the league this season and the top scoring midfielder with nine goals. He also has nine assists to his name.

His previous season exploits at Feyenoord which included 10 goals and seven assists saw the team from Rotterdam win the Eredivisie.

The numbers he has been registering has also piqued the interest of North London sides Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

“Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

“TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been in Turkey to see the 24-year-old in action.

Price set

“TEAMtalk sources close to Fenerbahce say Szymanski has huge potential and believe he can play at the very highest level one day.

“There is no release clause in Szymanski’s current contract – which runs until 2027 – and TEAMtalk sources state that Fenerbahce would only consider offers in the region of £30m for him.”

Both Milan sides – Inter and AC – have also mentioned as potential suitors but they have no chance of competing financially if any of the English trio decide to hedge their bets on the Poland international.

The price will not prove to be a major hindrance but from an United standpoint, there are multiple key areas in more urgent need of upgrades.