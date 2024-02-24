Man United looking to permanently offload Hannibal Mejbri, he’s been deemed surplus to requirements



Manchester United are reportedly keen on permanently parting ways with Hannibal Mejbri when the summer transfer window opens.

Hannibal moved to United from Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco in 2019 for a fee in the region of £9.3million.

During his time at Old Trafford, he has shown promising signs both in the academy and the first team but has never really managed to establish himself in the club’s starting XI. He was even once labelled the “future Paul Scholes.”

The midfielder completed a loan switch to Sevilla in January but it has so far been a nightmare spell for him.

Hannibal has amassed just 38 minutes of action since arriving at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month relayed that Sevilla are not planning to make his stay with them permanent, amidst suggestions of attitude issues and conflicts with his senior teammates.

The Spanish outfit are thought to have ruled out the possibility of triggering the €18m buy clause to permanently sign the Tunisian.

Once the season ends, it’s highly likely that Hannibal will return to United, where his future will then be decided.

According to Football Insider, it seems that the 21-year-old’s time with the Red Devils could also be up.

The newspaper reports, “Man United will look to permanently offload Hannibal Mejbri this summer, sources have told Football Insider.”

“It is believed that the club are keen on a squad clearout and have deemed the 21-year-old surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.”

“Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Man United will have to sell players before making major new signings, meaning Hannibal is expected to be one of a swathe of departures from the Premier League giants.”

It’s important to note that as a result of United triggering the one-year extension clause on Hannibal’s contract before he joined Sevilla, the player’s current terms are now set to expire in the summer of 2025.

