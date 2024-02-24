Manchester United are willing to pay €100m release clause of Sporting Lisbon star striker Viktor Gyökeres

Manchester United are ready to pay Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres’ gigantic release clause according to a new report.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of striking depth in the summer, as Rasmus Hojlund has been left stranded as the club’s only centre forward option for most of the season.

Anthony Martial has spent a great deal of the season on the treatment table and Marcus Rashford has been unable to reach anything like the levels of form he did last year.

Hojlund has scored in his last six Premier League games but it was announced yesterday that he has been ruled out for two to three weeks of action because of injury.

Due to United’s need for a striker, Fichajes have reported that the club is seriously interested in Swedish striker, Gyokeres.

The 25 year old is described as “one of the revelations of European football this year, capturing the attention of all of Europe thanks to his impressive performance on the field”.

The Stockholm-born striker has been in red-hot form this year, scoring an amazing 29 goals in 32 matches for Sporting Lisbon.

The Spanish outlet insist that the Sporting coach, Ruben Amorim, has been assured that the attacker will only be allowed to leave for his release clause of €100m.

Fichajes make the rather huge claim that this would be “a price that United would be willing to pay to provide Erik Have Hag with another signing” to bolster his attack next year.

Described as “the first great opportunity” of the player’s career, the Swede’s future could certainly lie away from Lisbon.

United have been linked to numerous strikers of late such as Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney but perhaps the club are looking at bringing in a slightly younger option such as the Swedish international.

Erik ten Hag may see it as a tempting proposition to pair Hojlund with another Scandinavian upfront and add another young talented attacking player to the mix.

Nonetheless, Fichajes’ claim that United are willing to meet the €100m release clause is questionable considering the club’s financial fair play issues and the necessity to sign a few players this summer to fill other various holes in the side.