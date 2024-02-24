Manchester United looking to land Guido Rodríguez on free transfer in the summer

Manchester United are looking to bring in Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodríguez, on a free transfer in the summer, according to a new report.

The 29 year old was a member of the 2022 World Cup winning Argentinian squad and he is in his fifth season in La Liga representing Betis.

Casemiro’s form has fallen off a cliff recently, demonstrated by his recent disastrous performance against Luton Town.

Consequently, it has been reported that United are looking at options to replace the midfielder in the summer window, as the Brazilian is reportedly more and more open to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that the Red Devils could be about to swoop in and take advantage of Rodriguez’s reluctance to sign a new deal at Betis.

The outlet claims, “in the run-up to the next summer transfer market, Real Betis finds itself at a crossroads with respect to Guido Rodríguez, who since January 1 has been free to negotiate his arrival at zero cost to any club that may be interested in his services”.

“The Argentine player has attracted the attention of several high-level teams in Europe, including Manchester United, who according to the latest reports are positioned as the main favourites to acquire his services at zero cost for 2024/2025”.

However, United will not get a free-run at the player as it is reported that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid offer a chance to remain in La Liga.

The website elaborated on the positives of the move for the Spanish team claiming, “Betis has been facing financial difficulties in recent times, and the departure of Guido Rodríguez, who has played 158 games so far, could be an opportunity to clean up the accounts”.

It is safe to assume that they are referring to clearing up the wage bill as any move for Rodriguez would be a free transfer.

This is not the first time that the Red Devils have been credited with an interest in the player.

In August last year it was relayed that United had opened talks with Betis about the signing of the midfielder for around €20m.

Furthermore, it was also reported in November that United were working hard to sign the South American in January as a result of Casemiro’s injury earlier in the campaign.

The Mancunian side have also been linked recently with a move for another Argentine World Cup winning midfielder, Exequiel Palacios, to take over Casemiro’s role as Kobbie Mainoo’s partner in the midfield.

Palacios would certainly be a better age profile at only 25 but the free transfer element could certainly swing in Rodriguez’s favour, to open up the possibility of signing more players to fix the numerous holes in the Red Devils’ squad that have been exposed this year.