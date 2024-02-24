Manchester United vs Fulham tactical preview: Three battles that will decide the game



Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford aiming to keep their winning streak alive as they make a late dash for the UEFA Champions League places.

The current streak stands at four games and with a clash away to Nottingham Forest next in the FA Cup, they can extend it to six before a marquee game away to Manchester City.

However, the immediate thoughts are on the next game as Fulham pose a unique threat due to their multi-dimensional attack and transition supremacy.

Here are the three battles that will decide the fate of the game-

Andreas Pereira vs Casemiro

Casemiro endured a torrid time against Luton Town as the quick and pacy attackers repeatedly bypassed him. He was hooked at half-time as the game flew by his ageing legs. It was the first concrete scenario where he looked a step slower than the game.

Against Fulham, the pacy attackers won’t be as big a threat, but he will need to rein in his foul-happy ways to ensure United avoid a sucker punch by the former Red Devil in Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian is no longer the player who was ridiculed at Old Trafford. He has developed into the creative hub of Fulham, especially due to his mastery of set pieces. United struggle to defend set-pieces with conviction, Casemiro fouls a lot, and Pereira is a menace from set-pieces.

This will go disastrously if at least one of these three things doesn’t change. One is not in United’s hands (Pereira’s mastery), and the other won’t change overnight (set-piece defending), thereby leaving Casemiro to adapt for this one.

Joao Palhinha vs Bruno Fernandes

Just like it’s the battle of the Brazilians in Pereira vs Casemiro at Fulham’s attacking end, it’s the clash of the Portuguese at United’s.

Palhinha has shrugged off his failed Bayern Munich move in the summer to return to his combative best this season. He is almost a one-man wall in front of the defence, sweeping up everything, tackling hard, and being a general nuisance by closing down space between the lines.

That is precisely the kind of defensive midfielder who can frustrate Fernandes, causing him to rush the play and cede possession.

United have to stop making their games like basketball, end-to-end, and Fernandes is a big reason why that keeps happening. Getting around Palhinha and pulling him away from the heat of the action is a crucial part of making that happen, which will be up to Fernandes.

Omari Forson vs Fulham’s left wing

This is, of course, based on recent reports that the United youngster could be set for his first Premier League start due to Rasmus Hojlund’s absence.

Forson has long been dubbed as the next candidate to make the jump to the first team and the pressure will be on him from the off because if he plays on the right, he will be up against Fulham’s best.

Antonee Robinson and the wily veteran Willian will make it a point to test him repeatedly by pushing forward and testing his commitment to his defensive duties. Forson will be helped by the fact that Diogo Dalot is in the best form of his career but he can’t let the Portuguese get overloaded on that side.

To balance his defensive duties with contribution in attack will be a tall task for the youngster. If he has a star-making game, it could be the start of another brilliant career after Kobbie Mainoo. Sink or swim time.

