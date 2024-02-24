Manchester United’s Grace Clinton scores on England debut

Manchester United’s Grace Clinton made a dream England debut as she scored in their 7-2 dismantling of Austria yesterday.

Clinton, who is currently excelling on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, hit the post before heading in England’s second in the 19th minute.

Speaking to ITV after the match, England boss Sarina Wiegman said: “I think that’s a dream debut for her. She played well and has done really well in training. She was enjoying herself and it was a very good goal. I’m very happy for her.”

Clinton was one of five United players called up for the Lionesses, with Ella Toone playing the full ninety minutes along with Maya Le Tissier.

Le Tissier bagged the assist on England’s seventh goal scored by Rachel Daly in the third minute of stoppage time.

Millie Turner and Mary Earps were unused substitutes.

Clinton said: “Going into the game, it was probably the biggest one of my career so far, so for it to go like that, I’m very happy.”

“Sarina told me at the start of the week that she was going to try me in the number eight position. I’m open to a challenge. It’s nice to be deeper and get on the ball more.

“To be in there playing with [Georgia] Stanway and Toone – they really helped me out a lot. It’s so competitive. There are so many great players and to be around them is unbelievable experience.

Clinton’s mum and dad flew out to watch her England debut.

The Lionesses will feel frustrated not to have kept a clean sheet though. A lapse in concentration allowed Austria to get back into the contest following a corner when the score was still 2-0.

Luckily England responded through former United player, Alessia Russo.

England face Italy in a second friendly match on Tuesday.