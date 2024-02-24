Mason Greenwood has game to forget in his biggest test yet as Getafe lose 4-0 to Barcelona



It seems like impressing against Barcelona as a Manchester United loanee is not a pattern after all.

Mason Greenwood failed to replicate Facundo Pellistri’s heroics against FC Barcelona as his Getafe team lost 4-0 to the Catalans.

Greenwood had a game to forget as Barcelona stifled his threat successfully by surrounding him with players every time he touched the ball.

They were clearly aware of the threat the on-loan United forward posed and planned accordingly to send him to the periphery of the game.

Greenwood tried his best to weave away from the attention and completed two key passes, but could never be impactful for his team.

He ended the game with only 32 touches, attempting only 20 passes and completing 16.

He didn’t complete any of his three attempted crosses and lost possession of the ball a team-high 11 times, pointing to a frustrating evening for the forward. (Stats via sofascore)

Nothing he did came off well and the result was his side being at the receiving end of a battering on the same day United lost to Fulham at home in a listless attacking display.

A bad day for United attackers overall. Greenwood will have the chance to bounce back from this defeat when Getafe host Las Palmas on March 2.

Pellistri was contained well by Las Palmas for Granada and eyes will be on Greenwood in that game to see how he deals with the threat.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently keeping the door open for his potential return to the team, the interest in his performances is bound to grow further.

The club and the player are gearing for a pivotal summer where a final resolution over his future is expected after a farce of a summer full of u-turns by a panicked United hierarchy last year.

