Match Report: Manchester United 1-1 Fulham

Manchester United slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon in what was a disappointing encounter for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Man United looked uncomfortable off the kick-off, with the visitors pressing them deep into the final third before even winning the ball off them momentarily. With Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez out with medium-term injuries, the United defence has been shattered in terms of squad depth.

It was former United midfielder Andres Pereira who got the first shot of the game, taking a long-range opportunity that Andre Onana comfortably held on to.

Even on the attack, United appeared unconfident, with Fulham applying an aggressive pressing game that forced the home team to send the ball back to the keeper. This shaky start was emphasised when Onana passed the ball to Varane, who miscued and allowed the ball out for a Fulham throw-in.

Going into the 15th minute, it was clear that United were still struggling to establish comfort on the ball. The corner as well as a subsequent cross by Diogo Dalot were unable to find the head of a United teammate, meaning that the home team were still unable to even register a shot within the first 20 minutes of play.

In the 21st minute, Fulham launched an out-swinging corner, with striker Rodrigo Muniz directing a header goalward that was barely saved by Onana. The visitors were certainly knocking on the door, launching attack after attack in an effort to silence the Old Trafford crowd.

26 minutes in, United got their first clear goalscoring chance off a corner when the ball fell to Alejandro Garnacho. The winger’s shot was largely undetected by the Fulham keeper and defence, with Antonee Robinson being left to make a header to keep the scores level.

Still, it wouldn’t be long before Fulham would be on the attack again, winning a corner that saw Muniz header in a threatening shot that Casemiro dealt with.

On the 30 minute mark, Dalot showed his intention to put United in front as his long-range shot beat the keeper, only to skim the outside of the far post. Moments later, United were back on the attack as Garnacho raced into the box, passing to Kobbie Mainoo, whose shot was blocked. Far better from United as the half drew to a close.

A minute later, out of almost nowhere, Muniz fired a surprise shot past Onana that struck the woodwork. The United keeper was fortunate that the post came to his rescue as he narrowly avoided an embarrassing lapse in judgement.

Five minutes from the break, Garnacho showed a moment of individual brilliance when he cut into the box and took a thunderous shot at the far post that the keeper got to at full stretch.

After two minutes of stoppage time, it remained goalless. While United got a fair number of scoring opportunities, they also proved vulnerable at the back on multiple occasions. Clearly, United would need to step it up a gear on the attack while remaining vigilant at the back to keep out a threatening Fulham side.

Less than a minute into the second half, the visitors were already on the search for an opening goal, winning a corner when Tosin Adarabioyo’s header veered wide. United were clearly struggling to contain Fulham in corner kicks.

Moments later, Casemiro and Harrison Reed collided while challenging for a loose ball. While both worryingly hit the ground, a sigh of relief travelled around the Theatre of Dreams as Casemiro was helped to his feet by the medical staff.

Suffering from a head injury, Casemiro’s night came to an early end as he was substituted for Scott McTominay. Omari Forson was also replaced by the far more experienced Christian Eriksen.

In the 56th minute, Fulham launched a counter-attack, catching United off guard as their attackers outnumbered the home side’s defenders. While the ball travelled across the face of the goalmouth, former United man Pereira was unable to make contact under pressure from Lindelof, allowing United to avoid conceding in embarrassing fashion.

While United dominated possession going into the 60th minute, the team lacked any real conviction, passing the ball around slowly without opening up any attacking lanes. Clearly, United appear unsure of how to break down the Fulham defence.

In another rapid counter, the visitors almost shocked United, with Onana narrowly getting the ball out of danger. United were not so lucky during the following corner, as centre-back Clavin Bassey slammed the ball into the roof of the net to send the underdogs into the lead. Onana would be frustrated after failing to deal with a ball that was fired almost directly at him.

20 minutes from time, Fernandes appeared to catch Fulham off guard by taking a quick-fire shot from the edge of the box. Still, the goalkeeper wasn’t fooled as he made a comfortable save. While United won two corners within moments of each other, they were unable to craft any more shots in an effort to get back into the game.

In the 78th minute, Fulham regained possession, with Harry Wilson sending in a shot that just failed to curve into the left post to double Fulham’s lead. Still, it was end-to-end action as Garnacho got a shot on the other end of the field to win United a corner.

Eriksen’s corner almost resulted in an equaliser as Harry Maguire’s header from close range veered over the crossbar. On the 80-minute mark, Mainoo’s match came to an end as he was replaced by Amad Diallo.

Two minutes from time, Fernandes sent in another shot that was parried by the Fulham keeper. It was Maguire of all players who was perfectly positioned to pick up the rebound, scoring from close range to potentially rescue United from a humiliating home defeat.

United looked determined to seek a winner from there, with McTominay drilling a ball into the penalty area that skimmed past the far post. With nine minutes of stoppage time, United would have plenty of time to find that winning goal. Still, this also handed the visitors plenty of time to spoil the party.

Fernandes took another long-range shot, forcing a save and handing United a corner. Eriksen’s corner found fellow substitute Diallo, whose shot was deflected out for another corner. This time, the header was easily dealt with.

With 97 minutes on the clock, Alex Iwobi got on the end of a rapid Fulham counter, slotting the ball past Onana to restore the visitors’ lead at the death.

Lindelof appeared to be injured in yet another defensive concern for Ten Hag as he was replaced by Antony.

Fans streamed out of Old Trafford even before the final whistle as a sign of frustration following a disappointing end to United’s fine run of form.

Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Mainoo, Forson

Subs: McTominay, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony