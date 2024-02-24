Raphael Varane failing to step up in Lisandro Martinez’s absence



Manchester United’s unbeaten start to 2024 was snapped on Saturday as Fulham clinched a 2-1 win at Old Trafford thanks to an Alex Iwobi injury-time winner.

Such a result was coming for some time now with the Red Devils hardly convincing in any of their most recent victories.

With injuries to Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund to contend with along with Lisandro Martinez’s absence, it was bound to be a difficult task for the hosts.

But the performance lacked any real fight with Marcus Rashford struggling badly up front while the back four were hardly any better.

Varane’s poor display

A major clearout is being planned by INEOS and as many as 11 players are in danger and one of them is Raphael Varane and the Frenchman had a disappointing afternoon against the Cottagers.

He looked tired and lost for the winner and did not even put his body on the line allowing Iwobi to score. A lot more was expected from the four-time Champions League winner.

He ended the game without a single tackle, block or interception despite the visitors controlling the game (stats via Sofascore).

Even more disappointingly, the World Cup winner won none of his duels – either aerial or ground and considering he is expected to lead the backline in the Argentine’s absence, it was not ideal.

His future looks uncertain

With the ball, the former Real Madrid star finished the game with a 94 percent passing accuracy and completed one out of his two attempted long balls.

The team have conceded four goals in their last three and the partnership of Varane and Maguire is not exactly inspiring much confidence.

The 30-year-old’s current deal ends in June and despite his unhappiness with the club, the current establishment are not showing any urgency with regards to a new deal.

Saudi Arabia are lurking and starting afresh by moving on Varane, who is on huge wages, and bringing in a long-term partner for Martinez seems to be the right choice on current evidence.