Real Madrid linked with shock swoop for former stars Raphael Varane, Casemiro



The upcoming summer transfer window is expected to be a pivotal one for Manchester United as INEOS aim to correct the wrongs that have plagued the club under the Glazers.

The recruitment has been a mess with the club overpaying for a majority of stars while quite a few are on obscene wages making it difficult to shift them.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to be ruthless when it comes to sales and the heads of as many as 11 players are on the chopping block once the current term ends.

The two most high-profile names on that list include multiple Champions League winners Raphael Varane and Casemiro.

Varane-Casemiro out

The Frenchman arrived amid a lot of fanfare under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has impressed in patches but injuries have played spoilsport in his attempts at finding any real consistency.

His contract is up in the summer and United had agreed against triggering a one-year extension but there are talks of an extension on reduced terms.

As for the Brazilian, his arrival had an instant impact on the team and he was the talisman for Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils clinched the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League.

However, this season his form has been underwhelming and both superstars are on extremely high wages with the British billionaire keen on trimming a bloated wage bill.

There is interest in both players from Saudi Arabia but as per Spanish outlet Fichajes, they could be in line for a shock return to their former club.

In hindsight, Real Madrid made the right call to move both stars on as the World Cup winner’s body was showing signs of breaking down while Casemiro’s energy levels were on the wane.

United got the best out of both for a season but now, selling them seems to be the right choice while replacing them with younger options.

Real open to re-signing duo

While the report does not mention how much Los Blancos are prepared to pay for their former fan-favourites, Varane is valued at €25 million and the Brazil international at €30 million according to Transfermarkt.

United had signed the former France international for €40 million and the 32-year-old for €70 million and they would do well to earn even half of that currently.

Varane could leave as a free agent while Saudi could realistically pay more for Casemiro and Real usually do not re-sign players and the report can be taken with a heavy pinch of salt.

The team from Santiago Bernabeu were linked with both their former stars as recently as January but they were quashed soon after.

It once again highlights the bad decisions taken by the Red Devils under the Glazers and INEOS are expected to be much more prudent when it comes to incomings.

