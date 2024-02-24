Shocking underlying stats that reveal full extent of Man United’s poor coaching this season



Manchester United have faced the second-most shots of all teams in the Premier League this season.

This comes after United suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Fulham on Saturday at OId Trafford.

Second-half goals by Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi sunk an uninspiring United side that really offered nothing and deserved the defeat.

The Red Devils’ only goal was scored by Harry Maguire, who tapped the ball into the back of the net from close range after Bernd Leno spilt a Bruno Fernandes shot.

Against the Cottagers, Erik ten Hag’s men conceded a mind-boggling 17 shots. Nine of these were on target and required Andre Onana to swing into immediate action.

All season, Ten Hag has been intensely criticised for United’s poor displays that have often left much to be desired.

Even when the 20-time English champions have won, they’ve done so unconvincingly and have often needed some stroke of luck or good fortune to get over the line. An example is Ross Barkley striking the post very late into the clash at Kenilworth Road last week.

United’s style of play or lack of it so to speak, has been a recurring theme all term and it finally caught up with the team, who lost their first game since the turn of the year. Not many will argue against the fact that the defeat has been coming.

A shocking stat relayed by Statman Dave relays that United have conceded 435 shots in the Premier League in the current campaign.

To put this into context, only newly promoted Sheffield United have conceded more. The Blades are at the bottom of the table with just 13 points gained after 25 matches played.

Man Utd have conceded 435 shots in the Premier League this season. ONLY Sheffield United have conceded more. This approach is completely wrong… pic.twitter.com/QQ9qNVVKLz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 24, 2024

In United’s last five games in the top flight vs. Fulham, Luton Town, Aston Villa, West Ham and Wolves, the club has conceded 17, 22, 23, 22 and 16 shots respectively.

In total, Ten Hag’s stars have faced 100 shots in their last five Premier League clashes.

Man Utd's shots conceded in the last five Premier League games: 17 shots vs. Fulham

22 shots vs. Luton

23 shots vs. Aston Villa

22 shots vs. West Ham

16 shots vs. Wolves 100 shots conceded in the last 5 games… pic.twitter.com/H8opBtCgv1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 24, 2024

Ten Hag’s approach is simply unsustainable in the long run and can’t keep going on lest United continue to suffer and their manager always outcoached by rival bosses.

The Dutchman has often blamed injuries on his side’s woes and he utilized the same excuse for United’s defeat against Fulham.

This time, he cited the absence of a fit and natural left-back.

Ten Hag describing the Fulham result as a "set back" after a series of positive results. Was asked why things have been so difficult this season compared to last and gave a "You know why" response before citing injuries. "We have no left full-back" — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) February 24, 2024

When asked if he has ever considered changing his approach in the midst of injuries and several players ruled out of action, Ten Hag said no.

He explained that different players have different qualities and one has to adapt but essentially, “the principles remain the same.”

Ten Hag describing the Fulham result as a "set back" after a series of positive results. Was asked why things have been so difficult this season compared to last and gave a "You know why" response before citing injuries. "We have no left full-back" — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) February 24, 2024

Up next for United is an FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday before taking on the unenviable task of going to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

