Three questions that Manchester United fans will be pondering before welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Fulham at Old Trafford this afternoon, looking to extend their unbeaten record and go level on points with Tottenham in fifth place.

The Red Devils last played at their home stadium three weeks ago, so they will be hoping some familiar scenery will help the team get over the line and take the three points to ramp up the pressure on both Spurs and Aston Villa.

Fulham for their part, have not been as consistent as last year, where they finished 10th and amassed 52 points.

This season they sit 12th but six points off 11th and closer to the lower reaches of the league.

Both sides will be desperate for the three points and here are the main issues that fans are discussing ahead of the game.

How will United cope without Rasmus Hojlund?

United have won a few on the trot recently and a big reason behind that has been the red-hot form of Rasmus Hojlund. Unfortunately, Erik ten Hag confirmed yesterday that the Dane has picked up an injury and will be out of action for up to three weeks.

Hojlund’s form has also benefitted the rest of the side as “they have scored 17 goals in their last seven league fixtures, having scored just 18 in their previous 18”.

With Anthony Martial also sidelined for the foreseeable future, Marcus Rashford seems like the only choice to play through the middle. The English forward has struggled for form and goals this season, so asking him to play in a position he has never really enjoyed, is hardly a recipe for success.

Moreover, if Rashford leaves the left wing, Garnacho will likely have to step back over to the right, which mean Ten Hag will probably opt to select Antony on the right, which brings its own set of problems.

Amad Diallo and Omari Forson represent alternatives to Antony and could also play up front, leaving Rashford in his preferred position on the left. Our straw poll of United fans would much rather see this option than the return of number 21. However, Ten Hag is not expected to oblige them …

Can Antony return to some form on his birthday?

The much-maligned Brazilian winger turns 24 today but it is unlikely to be a source of celebration among United fans. The former Ajax man has little support due to his domestic abuse charges and also his poor form, where he remains without a goal or an assist in his 19 league matches this season.

The winger has been a sporadic figure in the United team as of late, with Alejandro Garnacho locking down the right side as his own.

Antony’s season so far can be crudely summed up as a mix of inefficient wing play and countless failed efforts at cutting in and ballooning the ball over the crossbar. If he is tasked with playing today, United fans will be hoping at last he can break his rancid streak in the Premier League, where he has not scored since April 2023 against Nottingham Forest.



Can United keep up their great home record versus Fulham?

The Red Devils have certainly had the Cottagers’ number of late, as they have dominated their opponents at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to The BBC, Fulham’s solitary victory in their past 16 league visits to Old Trafford was by 3-1 in 2003.

In addition, Manchester United are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games against Fulham since a 3-0 away defeat in 2009.

However, many of those games of late have been hard-fought victories, such as the two late winners United needed at Craven Cottage, first from Alejandro Garnacho in November 2022 and Bruno Fernandes earlier this season in the same month.