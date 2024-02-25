AC Milan willing to offer Victor Lindelof a summer escape route



Manchester United were made to pay by Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday, as the Cottagers clinched a famous 2-1 win in the Premier League.

Despite coming into the contest on the back of four straight league wins, none of the performances were particularly impressive and it was just a matter of time before their luck would end.

Marco Silva’s side were by far the better team and manager Erik ten Hag’s refusal to address basic issues with the playing style are perplexing to say the least.

With a haphazard pressing structure and non-existent midfield, the visitors countered through the middle almost at will and the defence continues to be shaky in the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Lindelof at LB does not work

The left back could miss the rest of the season and the Red Devils currently do not possess a single specialist left full-back at the club having loaned out Alvaro Fernandez and terminating Sergio Reguilon’s loan deal.

Having tried out Sofyan Amrabat early on in the season, the manager has now decided to try and play Victor Lindelof there for the last few games.

As expected, the Swede has been poor. Playing in an unfamiliar position is never easy but he looks far too fragile when it comes to winning duels and that showed against the team from Craven Cottage.

While last summer, the centre-back was solid when called upon especially after the injuries to Martinez and Raphael Varane, this term the 29-year-old has struggled to have the same sort of impact.

Injuries have not helped either with the former Benfica man missing two months of action due to a groin injury.

United had triggered the one-year extension option in his contract but are still open to moving him on as part of the summer clearout.

Saudi Arabian sides are said to be circling while Fichajes have now claimed that AC Milan are looking at the Sweden international.

“AC Milan are keeping an eye on the situation of Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf. The Italian club could have the opportunity to sign the Swedish player, as the Red Devils are considering allowing him to leave during the upcoming summer transfer market.

AC Milan eyeing Lindelof

“Although he has had playing opportunities, his participation has been limited, in part due to injuries that have plagued the team throughout the campaign.

“For Lindelöf, a possible move to AC Milan would represent an opportunity to revitalize his career and find a new challenge. With interest from clubs in different leagues, the Swedish defender could have several options to consider in the next transfer market.”

Lindelof had arrived at the club back in 2017/18 for €35 million when Jose Mourinho was in charge. While he has put in decent displays over the years, he has not always convinced mainly due to his weakness when it comes to dealing with physical players.

His current market value stands at €18 million according to Transfermarkt and INEOS would do well to earn close to that amount considering he will have only one year left on his deal.