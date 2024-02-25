Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 3-0 Middlesbrough u18s



Manchester United u18s hosted Middlesbrough on Saturday at Carrington as they looked to bounce back from back to back draws.

The tempo of the match started slowly but United were quick to get on the scoresheet in just the 12th minute.

After United won possession high up the pitch, Ethan Wheatley charged through before blocking the defender’s clearance which saw the ball fall to James Scanlon to fire home from 8 yards out.

In the 20th minute, United added their second with some exceptional skill from Ashton Missin. Playing through Middlesbrough’s press, Missin began the attack with some good hold up play before later using his quick feet to move into the box and finish low past the keeper.

Fantastic goal from Ashton Missin after United play through the press. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/WF1djmzHZE — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) February 24, 2024

It was all going United’s way and their press was causing trouble for Middlesbrough who coughed up an opportunity to Scanlon, but the midfielder couldn’t find Missin with his cross to capitalise on the turnover.

Missin almost added a second to his tally after spectacularly controlling Louis Jackson’s long pass on his chest before poking past the keeper but the recovering defender was there to deny, keeping it 2-0 going into the break.

Into the second half, United continued their dominance and added a third on the hour mark.

Captain Finley McAllister got to the byline and centred for Ethan Wheatley to tap in from just a couple of yards out.

Three minutes later, Middlesbrough hit the back of the net in a rare attack but the play was quickly called back for offside.

Looking like they were in cruise control, United hit a spot of bother for the final 20 minutes when a string of injuries came after the four outfield substitutes had already been made.

Jack Kingdon first went off with a shoulder injury which meant United went down to 10 men.

As a result, substitute keeper Cameron Byrne-Hughes rushed to change his kit on the sideline to get on an outfield shirt while having a huge grin on his face. But such was United’s dominance even down to 10 men, Adam Lawrence decided against bringing on Byrne-Hughes right away.

A subsequent injury to Ashton Missin left Lawrence no choice though and Byrne-Hughes was introduced on the left wing, making an instant impact with a run down the wing before slowing up play and retaining possession.

Down the 10 and with a keeper playing outfield, United began to relinquish some of the control in the match but despite this Middlesbrough couldn’t find a breakthrough and the match finished 3-0 to United.

U18 goalkeeper Cameron Byrne-Hughes comes on as an outfield player 😁 pic.twitter.com/DLww1DZmz5 — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) February 24, 2024

United: Myles, Nolan, Jackson (Munro 66), Kingdon, Amass (Kamason 62), Devaney (Baumann 62), McAllister, Musa (Biancheri 66), Scanlon, Missin (Byrne-Hughes 85), Wheatley