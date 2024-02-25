Adam Berry signs with Nottingham Forest following successful trial



Adam Berry has signed with Nottingham Forest after a successful trial with the Premier League club.

The former Manchester United academy midfielder recently announced his departure from United but he has been trialling with new clubs since last summer.

But after interest from a number of clubs, Berry has found his new permanent home.

Nottingham Forest announced today that the “attacking midfielder joins on a deal until the end of the 2024/25 season.”

Forest also took to social media to say they are “delighted to announce the signing of Adam Berry.”

An impressive performance last week for Nottingham Forest’s u18s, coincidentally against Manchester United, saw Berry score a goal and play a part in their other in a 2-2 draw which undoubtedly influenced the East Midlands club’s decision to offer him a contract.

Following trials with Rangers and Burnley earlier in the season, Berry’s signature was reportedly chased by many clubs before Forest secured the deal.

HITC reported that the list of clubs with interest included “Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle.”

Just turning 18 last month, Berry has been capped by England at u17s level and was a regular for United’s u18s last season with 22 appearances.

Making his u18s debut for United at just 15 against Manchester City, Berry was highly regarded but looks to have moved on due to falling down the pecking order.

Originally deployed as a winger, the youngster has been transitioning to a more central role over the past couple of years due to lacking the pace to excel at a higher level out wide.

As a result though, it meant Berry was battling with an extremely deep roster of midfielders in the u18s, including summer signing Jack Fletcher, who has shone since his arrival from Manchester City.

Despite not ultimately making the grade at United, Berry spent a number of years in the United academy as a Manchester native and has our best wishes in his next step at Nottingham Forest.

