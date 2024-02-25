Deco addresses possibility of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo leaving Barcelona amid heavy Man United links



Barcelona sporting director Deco has poured cold water on the possibility of Frenkie de Jong and Ronaldo Araujo being sold by the club amidst heavy links to Manchester United.

Both players have been reported to be summer targets of United.

United’s interest in Araujo can be dated as far back as last summer. A move never materialized but with the club keen on defensive reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer window, links to the Uruguayan have surfaced again.

The Red Devils have been chasing De Jong since Erik ten Hag’s arrival in the summer of 2022.

Despite United agreeing a fee with the Blaugrana for the midfielder, a switch to Old Trafford was rendered impossible due to deferred wages he was owed by the club in addition to his unwillingness to leave the Catalan giants.

Recently, it emerged that De Jong could be open to leaving Camp Nou. However, the 26-year-old later spoke up in public about the rumours and quashed them.

He admitted to being irritated by the constant suggestions of his exit from Barca and explained that his desire is to continue where he is.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are keen on completing a double swoop of De Jong and Araujo.

However, according to Deco who spoke to Movistar (via 90min), both stars are still in Barca’s future and will not be made available for sale.

He said about the duo, “Nothing will happen.”

“They have a contract and we want to keep the best. And they are the best.”

“They are footballers of the present and the future. They are players who have earned the right to be at Barca and they have earned the respect of the fans and the club.”

“We want to continue counting on them.”

Both De Jong and Araujo’s respective contracts with Barcelona are set to expire in 2026.

