Diogo Dalot hails Man United’s “fantastic” tradition of turning youngsters into superstars



Manchester United defender has praised the club for maintaining their tradition of bringing through homegrown players and nurturing them to become world-class stars.

This season, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have been two of United’s biggest success stories.

Garnacho has demonstrated significant strides and has taken on great responsibilities. The Argentine has shown great maturity and it’s no surprise he’s now a regular starter under Erik ten Hag.

Mainoo has broken into the limelight this term and has impressed with his calm and composed displays that have often made him stand out head and shoulders above most of his more experienced and seasoned teammates.

Beyond Garnacho and Mainoo, the likes of Willy Kambwala, Dan Gore and Omari Forson have also made their respective Premier League debuts.

It has become a common occurrence under Ten Hag, for young and promising players to regularly train with the first team and be included in matchday squads.

During a season in which United have massively underperformed and have been very inconsistent, the youngsters such as Garnacho and Mainoo have been a positive light.

This was not lost on Dalot, who spoke to club media and hailed United for their handling of the youth.

The full-back said, “This is all about bringing together the young talents coming through the Academy. Arriving into the first team and then showing the world that this is the club for bringing players from the youth places and becoming superstars.”

“Obviously, there are not many, you know, that get to play for this club. It’s only a few that can go through all those stages in the life here. But we know there’s always a graduate player from the Academy on the matchsheet in every game, so that’s just a fantastic stat.”

“Obviously, with the way we’ve got the young players here, sometimes you have the Under-18s and the Under-21s coming to the first team and training with us. And you can see already the talent that they have. So I’m pretty sure, that in the future years, some players will come up.”

Dalot added that supporters are rightfully excited by the prospect of new talent being integrated into the team.

“It’s great to see. They know how hard it is to get into the first team. If they have, first, the quality and then the personality as well, they are good people to stay here and be with us.”

“I mean it’s a perfect combination, trying to mix a little bit a lot of the experience with young energy; fresh blood, as we call it. I mean we have all been seeing how important they have been.”

Dalot and United return to action on Saturday when they host Marco Silva’s Fulham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly be looking to build on their current momentum and make it five consecutive Premier League wins.

