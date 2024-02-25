Donny van de Beek completes 65 minutes for Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga draw with Wolfsburg

Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek completed 65 minutes in Frankfurt’s home draw with Wolfsburg this afternoon (Sunday).

The Dutchman had missed Frankfurt’s last three fixtures which included an embarrassing Europa Conference exit to Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, last week.

Van de Beek lined up in a central midfield role, dropping in to collect the ball from his back four to start attacks for Dino Toppmöller’s side whilst also having license to drift into attacking areas.

However, Frankfurt found themselves a goal behind before the fans had settled into their seats after Maxence Lacroix’s squeezed a header in at Kevin Trapp’s near post just 2 minutes into the game.

Phillip Max equalized for Frankfurt 10 minutes later in a barnstorming opening to a game that, in truth, passed Van de Beek by.

The United man settled as the game dropped its tempo after the exchange of goals, with a few neat and tidy touches helping to calm things down after the frantic opening.

Despite this, Frankfurt’s handful of chances before the break were carved out without the influence of Van de Beek, who looked rather leggy in the first period.

This was underlined by Wolfsburg’s second after the away side made use of a quick free kick with many of the Frankfurt players switching off, including Van de Beek.

The 26-year-old was facing away from play when the kick was taken which was eventually nodded home by veteran striker Kevin Behrens, compounding an disappointing first 45 minutes from the midfielder.

Van de Beek emerged for the second half but was no sooner off it as fan protest resulted in the 22 players leaving the field of play whilst ground staff cleared the objects thrown onto the pitch.

After a 10 minute hiatus, the second period did eventually get going but the same could not be said for Van de Beek, whose minimal impact saw him replaced by Fares Chaibi just after the hour mark.

Frankfurt improved after Van de Beek’s exit and secured a point in stoppage time after some sustained pressure in the latter stages and the Dutchman will know he needs to do more with the minutes he is getting in Germany.

No doubt he is still getting back up to speed after a prolonged period on the sidelines with United, but with games running out, he does need to leave some kind of impact in order to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford in the summer.