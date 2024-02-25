Fenerbahce eyeing move for Anthony Martial once he becomes a free agent



Manchester United’s unbeaten start to 2024 ended on Saturday as Fulham got the better of them 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund rocked the United boat leading up to the game and Erik ten Hag’s tactical choices continue to exasperate.

Marcus Rashford struggled up front on his own and with the Dane set to be out for a couple of weeks, alarm bells are ringing ahead of the Manchester Derby up next.

It is no secret that the Dutchman wanted another attacking addition in January with Anthony Martial sidelined for three months.

Striker needed

FFP concerns meant nothing was forthcoming. The club will need to sell well and reduce the bloated wage bill in order to be competitive in the summer market.

The French striker’s deal ends in June and the 20-time English league champions are unlikely to trigger the one-year extension option, meaning the former Monaco starlet can leave on a free.

The 28-year-old has missed 40 games due to injury in the last one-and-half seasons and has generally looked lackadaisical when on the pitch.

United should have cut their losses a long time ago but as has been the norm under the Glazers, the club have continued to keep a hold of their underperforming assets in the hopes of bagging a fee when sold.

As per Fotomac, Turkish Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce are mulling over a summer move for the soon-to-be free agent and he could join former teammate Fred, who relocated last summer.

Fenerbahce want Martial

“Manchester United informed Anthony Martial, of whom the yellow-dark blue club is interested, that they will not exercise the 1-year option in his contract.

“When it became clear that the 28-year-old striker would be wasted, Fenerbahçe Sports Director Mario Branco immediately rolled up his sleeves and contacted the French star’s manager.

“It was claimed that the yellow-dark blue team was very insistent on the French football player, who can also play as a wing forward.”

Martial has reached double digit goals in the league only thrice in nine seasons and managed 317 appearances for the club, and considering the potential he arrived with, it is safe to say that he has not even come close to fulfilling that.