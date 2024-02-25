Man United approach ex-Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward over role under INEOS



Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward over a role at the club under the new INEOS regime.

Last week, it was confirmed that Ratcliffe completed his 27.7% partial investment into United.

The British businessman is now a co-owner of the club and has officially taken control of sporting operations at Old Trafford.

At the moment, Ratcliffe and his people are thought to be focused on the appointment of Dan Ashworth to assume a maiden sporting director position at United.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle after he informed his bosses at St James’ Park that his wish is to complete a switch to the Red Devils.

Speaking to reporters recently, Ratcliffe branded the Magpies’ move to block Ashworth’s exit as “stupid”, “silly” and “absurd”.

It’s believed that INEOS are keen to bring in someone else to support Ashworth at United – a head of recruitment.

According to The Mirror, Julian Ward is a candidate under consideration to take over the job. United have taken a major step in their desire to land Ward.

“Ratcliffe’s team have also approached former Liverpool director of football Julian Ward about joining Ashworth’s recruitment team.”

Last week, The Athletic relayed that Sir Dave Brailsford has held talks with Ward over the possibility of joining the 20-time English champions.

Ward has been out of work for the last 18 months and is thought to be keen on a return to football.

He replaced Michael Edwards as Liverpool’s sporting director in 2022 but stepped down months later in a move that sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Ward is understood to have been an influential figure during his incredibly successful spell at Anfield. He helped Edwards to identify and subsequently recruit players like Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

He was directly responsible for the signings of stars such as Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

