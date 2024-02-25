Manchester United learn asking price for Denzel Dumfries

Manchester United have allegedly learnt the price that they will have to pay in order to lure Denzel Dumfries during the summer transfer window. This comes as the team looks to boost its defensive options ahead of the new season.

With Luke Shaw out until almost the end of the season with a leg injury and Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both harbouring injuries of their own, Man United’s options at full-back are spread thinly, with only Diogo Dalot fully fit.

This could mean that United may need to look to the transfer market as a means of rebuilding their squad depth ahead of next season, especially after suffering the consequences of over-reliance on certain players, often resulting in the re-aggravation of existing injuries.

Dumfries is one full-back that United have been repeatedly linked with on multiple occasions, with manager Erik ten Hag reportedly expressing an interest in the Dutch international.

Apparently, Ten Hag was impressed by Dumfries when the pair were involved in the Eredivisie, particularly given the full-back’s athleticism and physicality.

FC Inter News claimed yesterday evening that United are closing in on the Inter defender, with the Italian club reportedly stating the price that they would command in order to part ways with the player.

According to the report, Dumfries is valued at around €40 million – an arguably reasonable price that could be even more attainable should Aaron Wan-Bissaka ultimately depart Old Trafford in the summer.

The Italian news outlet added that Dumfries’ departure from Inter has been made more likely since he demanded €5 million a year to renew his current contract – a condition that Inter are unwilling to fulfil.

Still, acquiring Dumfries could prove challenging for United, given that Inter could decide to raise Dumfries’ price tag ahead of any potential deal. FC Inter News claimed that the Serie A side could raise their asking price to the range of €50 to €55 million, depending on Dumfries’ performance in Euro 2024 for the Netherlands.

The current season has been an impressive one for Dumfries, who has kept 12 clean sheets for Inter in 20 Serie A appearances, helping the team remain top of the league.

This season, Dumfries has moved into a more advanced position, namely as a right midfielder, thereby showing his versatility. He has contributed three goals and three assists in the league but remains strong in defence, not making a single error that led to a shot or a goal.

Given United’s poor run of injuries, Dumfries could prove to be a solid asset for the club, especially given his ability to slot into the midfield as well as the defence. Given his and Inter’s strong showing this season, he certainly remains one to watch.