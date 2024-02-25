Manchester United set to battle it out with Manchester City and Chelsea for Inter Milan defensive rock Alessandro Bastoni

Manchester United have expressed an interest in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The Red Devils’ defence has been questionable at best this season as they have conceded 56 goals in all competitions and we have not even entered spring yet.

Yesterday afternoon’s 1-2 defeat at home to Fulham once again proved the weakness of the side in this department as Fulham, much like Luton the week before, cut through the team at will.

The future of numerous centre backs such as Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof are all up in the air so naturally, the Mancunian side has been linked to a plethora of centre backs.

Jarrad Branthwaite is thought to be the top target and there have also been serious links to Nice’s Jean-Clair Tobido and Lille’s Leny Yoro.

However, Fichajes have added another name to the mix, Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italian international has enjoyed a fantastic season where his side sit top of Serie A and have only conceded a miserly 12 goals in 24 matches.

According to the Spanish outlet, “Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all eyeing” the talented defender.

“Bastoni has been a standout figure for Inter, starting 19 Serie A matches this season and playing a crucial role in the team’s success in the previous campaign, where he helped secure the Serie A title”.

Understandably, the Champions League finalists would like to keep their prized asset as they push for domestic and European titles.

“Inter are in no hurry to sell him, as he is a fundamental piece in the search for the Serie A title under the direction of Simone Inzaghi”.

Nonetheless, as is usually the case, a huge offer from England could change the Nerazzurri’s stance.

“It is rumoured that a significant offer of around €100 million could tempt the Italian club to consider selling him”.

Fichajes sum up the situation in an optimistic way for the English teams and claim, “in short, Bastoni’s future appears to lie in the Premier League, with several top clubs showing interest in securing his services and Inter facing the temptation of an offer for one of their most valuable assets”.

This is not the first time United have been credited with an interest in the player as they were linked to him last spring, alongside their cross-city rivals.

It is clear that INEOS do not rate the current set of defenders and there will certainly be movement in the summer in this regard. Bastoni would most likely be a popular choice due to his experience and sensational form of late.