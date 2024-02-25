Manchester United target Ivan Provedel signs new deal at Lazio dashing any hope of a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United target, Ivan Provedel, has signed a new deal with Lazio, realistically ending any real chance of a move to Old Trafford any time soon.

The 29 year old has been part of a Lazio side that have only conceded 26 goals in 25 Serie A games this campaign.

In contrast, United have had a horrific season defensively, conceding 56 goals in all competitions and March hasn’t even started yet.

Add to this, the Red Devils have just come off the back of a deflating 1-2 loss at home to Fulham where the Cottagers created at least four clear scoring opportunities.

Despite improving as of late, there are still massive doubts over summer recruit, Andre Onana’s, long-term position as United number one.

The errors have dried up after a calamitous start to the season but he is still conceding goals regularly and rarely making any top drawer saves.

Consequently, United have reportedly been on the lookout for a replacement and they were linked to the Italian shot stopper for €35m just before Christmas.

However, The Daily Star now report that “Manchester United have received a transfer hammer blow – Ivan Provedel has penned a new long-term deal with Lazio”.

Speaking on his decision to stay in Rome the Italian claimed, “I am very happy and I want to thank the President for this certificate of appreciation towards me. I am proud to be a part of this great family and I hope strongly that we will achieve important sporting achievements together. Always Go Lazio”.

The Red Devils will almost certainly now have to look elsewhere should they decide to replace the controversial Cameroonian keeper.

The decision probably rests on the future of Erik ten Hag, who was a huge factor behind United’s decision to ditch David de Gea in the summer and to elect Onana as a replacement.

The former Ajax keeper was bought for his passing range and ability to build from the back but United have been nothing like a possession team this year, shown in their 1-2 win at Luton last week where they only managed to keep 41% of the ball against a team who were in the Championship last year.