Mikael Silvestre claims that if he were still playing, he would join Arsenal over Manchester United

Former Manchester United left back, Mikael Silvestre, has claimed that he would definitely move to Arsenal over United, were he still playing.

The Frenchman played nine seasons at Old Trafford, amassing 361 appearances and enjoying a trophy-laden spell at the club.

However, the now 46 year old would never be a regular starting option at the club and would often deputise as a centre back as well as left-sided full back.

The former French international also spent two years at Arsenal after moving in 2008 to join his compatriot, Arsene Wenger.

Speaking to TalkSport on Thursday’s Drive show, Silvestre claimed that he supports both clubs but he has a preference.

When asked whether he supported the Red Devils or the Gunners more he replied, “when you have been travelling as much like I did, you still look back and support the clubs you played for”.

But, as you know, nine years at United is a long time in one career. If you asked me to pick, it would be more United, but I had a great time at Arsenal”.

Although, in spite of his preference for United as a club, the former defender is clear to who he would choose to play for now if he were still putting on his boots every Saturday afternoon.

“I would go to Arsenal right now. I am not a patient guy”.

He also claimed that the side from North London would win the Premier League again before Manchester United would.

Sadly, it is hard to argue with his logic, as Arsenal currently sit third in the table and lie only five points behind Liverpool, who have played a game more.

They have also won 17 of their 25 games and have an impressive plus 36 goal difference.

United on the other hand sit in sixth place and 11 points behind the North London side with a goal difference of one.

However, with INEOS takeover being all done and dusted this week, fans of the Mancunian club will be dreaming that good times are just around the corner and that Silvestre’s prediction will not come to pass.

In addition, with United and Arsenal both likely to go head to head over Everton starlet, Jarrod Brainthwaite, the club will certainly hope modern day players do not hold the same opinion as their former defender.