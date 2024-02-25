Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that his players stopped running or caring in final game as manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he felt his players didn’t work as hard as they could during his last game for the club and he knew the sack was coming at half-time.

The Norwegian was a surprise interim appointment in December 2018 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The club went on an impressive winning streak, culminating in an incredible last-gasp 1-3 win in the French capital against Paris Saint-Germain to overturn a 0-2 loss at Old Trafford and qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League in March 2019.

In spite of consecutive third and then second place finishes in 2020 and 2021, the wheels came off during the 2021/2022 season as United lost 0-5 at home to Liverpool and 0-2 to Manchester City but the score could have been tripled and nobody would have batted an eyelid such was the away side’s total control in the game.

Consequently, the club legend was relieved of his duties in November 2021 after a humbling 4-1 loss to Watford.

Reflecting on the end of his time at the club with an interview with The National during his recent visit to India, the former United number 20 claimed, “there were many lows. I’m one of them who looks back at the lows more than the highs. The end at Watford, well you can’t get lower than that”.

The 50 year old claimed that he knew his fate was sealed when his side came in 2-0 down at the break.

“I more or less knew at half time, so my team talk was about enjoying the last 45 minutes together and giving their all. Some of them had stopped running, caring”.

The man from Kristiansund did state that the team did respond to his words and were unlucky not to score more in the match.

“But then in the second half we played well. Donny [Van de Beek] came on and scored. We should have scored more. Then we got a sending off. 2-1 until the 94th minute. It sounds really bad that it was a 4-1 defeat. It was bad to lose against Watford but it wasn’t a 4-1 game.”

The treble winner has been out of management for the two years and three months since he left Old Trafford but was recently linked with the Besiktas job before Christmas, as well as the Swedish national job.

What’s more, Solskjaer has been unbelievably linked to a return to management to the club who he broke so many hearts in 1999, Bayern Munich, on an interim basis.