Radek Vitek puts in solid display despite Accrington Stanley loss

Radek Vitek and Accrington Stanley narrowly lost 0-1 at home to Crawley Town yesterday afternoon.

A Harry Ransom goal in the 68th minute was enough to take all three points home for the Reds.

Stanley had less possession with 47% but absolutely dominated the chances created as they came up with 23 efforts and had 10 shots on target but could not find a way through.

In contrast, Crawley only managed nine shots in total and four on target but found the all-important winner that the home side could not.

In what was a much busier afternoon for Vitek’s opposite number, the Czech keeper was given a score of 6.9 on Sofascore.

The 20 year old made three saves in the game and two of these were from inside the box.

The keeper also made one punch and a clearance for his side.

He was beaten by one long range effort but it luckily hit the right-hand post.

For the goal, there was little the United Youth Cup winner could do.

The ball was floated in from a corner and from close range was glanced into the bottom right hand corner, nicking the edge of the post to highlight just how far out of reach it was for the United player.

Furthermore, the glaring sun in the keeper’s eyes hardly helped the situation.

Vitek did put in a much better display than recent games with his feet, as he had a much improved passing accuracy of 81%, connecting on 26 out of his 32 passes.

What’s more, he was also able to make one key pass during the game.

The result means that Accrington stay in 14th in the division and will travel to Walsall on Tuesday night, hoping to find their first win in two games.