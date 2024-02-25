Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies three priority positions as he plots summer overhaul at Man United



Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly identified priority positions that need urgent strengthening in the summer as he seeks to kickstart his era.

Last week, United confirmed via a public statement that Ratcliffe had completed his 27.7% partial investment into the club.

He can now start working in an official capacity.

After the announcement of his ownership stake, Ratcliffe spoke to reporters and opened up on his future plans for United.

He emphasized the importance of recruitment and getting the right players in. The British businessman also reiterated that INEOS will determine the style of play, which the coach then has to implement on the pitch.

When asked what profile of players he’s looking to bring to Old Trafford, Ratcliffe noted the importance of the youth but also explained that United need courageous players with some flare and swagger, who embody the club’s values.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that INEOS are keen on a summer overhaul, with the futures of up to 11 current first-team stars in major doubt.

According to The Telegraph, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s summer revamp at Manchester United is to see them target a striker and defenders for the right side of their defence.”

“It is understood United have been assessing centre-forwards to support Rasmus Hojlund, who has delivered on his promise in the last two months but is Erik ten Hag’s only orthodox striker.”

“United are also in the market for a right-back and a right-sided centre-back to bolster their backline.”

The newspaper points out that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has one season left on his contract with the Red Devils.

Raphael Varane is set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer, although United have the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months. The Frenchman is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Victor Lindelof also has one year left on his current terms. Jonny Evans was signed to provide cover this season.

The Telegraph adds, “While Ratcliffe has invested more than £1 billion to co-own United, spending to get United back to the top will be bound by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, which is an important factor of the club’s transfer strategy.”

It’s thought that bolstering the midfield will also become a priority in case Casemiro departs.

Like Varane, Casemiro is also on the radar of Saudi outfits.

