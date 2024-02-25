Sir Jim Ratcliffe issues demand to Omar Berrada about high-earning Man United stars



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly instructed incoming CEO Omar Berrada to clamp down on Manchester United’s highest-earning players in an effort to reward stars based on their performances and to bring down the wage bill.

Over the years, United have been intensely criticised for awarding mega contracts to undeserving players. This has often left the club saddled with players on huge wages that can’t be easily shifted.

The Red Devils’ policy of paying huge sums to their stars has proved to be a hindrance to the club’s activities and movements in the transfer market.

According to The Mirror, Ratcliffe has identified this problem and is keen to resolve it as soon as possible.

Last week, United confirmed via a public statement that the INEOS billionaire completed his 27.7% partial investment into the club.

He has now officially taken charge of sporting operations at Old Trafford.

The Mirror explains that Ratcliffe is eager to work with Berrada who was poached from Manchester City to fix United’s wage structure.

Under Berrada, Man City have enjoyed great success over the years by rewarding players based on their achievements and milestones at the Etihad.

For instance, Pep Guardiola’s men triggered a huge package of bonus payments by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Berrada also demonstrated that he’s not willing to walk away from deals if players and their agents ask for unrealistic wages. It’s believed that the reigning English champions abandoned talks for Harry Maguire and Declan Rice as they felt it was not worth it financially.

Simon Mullock adds, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to get tough with Manchester United’s highest earners by introducing a bonus-led pay structure that will only see players cash in if they are successful.”

“Ratcliffe made it his mission to bring United’s spiralling wage bill under control when he was given access to the club’s books during talks over his £1.3billiion buy-in.”

“And he has persuaded Manchester City executive Omar Berrada to move to Old Trafford as United’s new CEO with a brief to bring in the same kind of bonus-heavy blueprint that has proved so effective at the Etihad.”

The newspaper further states, “Berrada will be tasked with keeping basic salaries below a £300,000-a-week ceiling – although INEOS understand there may be circumstances that require more flexibility.”

Understandably, this approach could take years to fully implement as United are currently obliged to meet the contract requirements of players already on their payroll.

