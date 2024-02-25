Will Fish returns to form in long-awaited victory for Hibernian in the league

Will Fish and Hibernian secured an incredibly welcome 2-1 victory over Dundee yesterday afternoon at Easter Road.

The win was the Edinburgh club’s first in the league since the 9th of December.

The Hibees put in a dominant display where they had 16 shots to seven and enjoyed 60% of the ball.

A penalty from Dylan Vente was cancelled out by a fine 78th minute strike from Dundee’s Luke McCowan.

However the Edinburgh side found a winner shortly after from Myziane Maolida, after some nice work on the counter.

Fish did not have a particularly troubling afternoon as Dundee rarely threatened, but put in a much more solid effort than his last time out against Aberdeen, where he made some crucial errors in the match.

Sofascore gave the United player a 7.1 for his afternoon’s work.

The centre back made 5 clearances for his team in total and won all four of his aerial duels in the box.

However, the academy product really made his mark on the game from an offensive standpoint.

Fish had 54 touches and completed an impressive 88% of his passes during the match.

The central defender also connected on six out of his eight long ball attempts, proving once again how he is developing on the ball.

He will be disappointed not to have added to his solitary goal of the season, as he had two shots on target and really should have buried both.

The first attempt was after some head tennis after a corner and the ball broke kindly to the defender but he could only sidefoot it straight at the keeper from around the penalty spot.

The second effort arrived after another corner in the first half when he rose like a salmon but headed an unmarked effort right down the keeper’s throat.

The Mancunian has been a revelation during his time in Scotland and earlier this week, both Ipswich and Middlesbrough were linked with a summer move for him.

The youngster will next be in action in a crunch game against cross-city rivals Hearts on Wednesday night, where Hibs will be looking to avenge their Christmas defeat at the hands of the old enemy.