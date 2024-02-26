Alphonso Davies is set to leave Bayern Munich: could Manchester United be his next destination?

Manchester United are set for a busy summer with INEOS taking charge of their first transfer window since taking control of the sporting structure at the club.

However, FFP restrictions are likely to hamper a huge splurge in the market after the club’s reckless overspending in recent years.

Reinforcements are required across the first team squad and INEOS will be looking at potential signings between now and the summer.

Bayern Munich wing back Alphonso Davies is a high-profile name likely to be moving clubs in the upcoming window, having failed to agree an extension to his contract in Germany that expires in 2025.

The German giants will want to cash in on a player who has a huge market value and who would be free to leave for nothing next summer.

United will no doubt be one of many teams interested in signing the electric Canadian who would represent a huge upgrade United’s current options in his position.

Davies can operate anywhere on the left side and given Luke Shaw’s continued injury woes and lack of depth in attacking areas, the 23-year-old would certainly bolster the quality in United’s squad.

However, with United currently struggling for form in the Premier League and crashing out of the Champions League with a whimper, it’s hard to see Erik ten Hag’s side being at the top of Davies’ wish list.

Unfortunately, United are falling behind the leading lights across Europe which is going to affect them going into the transfer market.

Furthermore, with Champions League qualification unlikely, United will be even tighter on funds in the the summer window, leaving a big bid for Davies even more improbable.

As reported by as.com, Bayern legend Steffen Effenberg believes Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the player. Effenberg feels Davies feels has had his head turned by the Spanish giants.

“If Alphonso Davies thinks about Real Madrid, then feel it. He is no longer at Bayern with his heart, passion and soul,” said Effenberg.

With Madrid showing interest, it makes it even more difficult for United, or anyone else, to get a look in, with the lure of plating for the 14 time European Cup winners often too much for players to turn down.

In all, it would be a major shock to see Davies turn out at Old Trafford next season but he would represent a major coup for the new regime if they can somehow tempt him to Manchester.