Erik ten Hag addresses Antony’s drastically reduced minutes after late substitution vs. Fulham



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has finally spoken up about Antony’s drastically reduced playing time after the winger was overlooked once more against Fulham.

In recent games, Antony has found minutes very hard to come by, with Ten Hag preferring a wing pairing of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has found his feet on the right and has looked like a totally new player on that side of the pitch.

In games against Aston Villa and Luton Town respectively, Antony did not get any taste of minutes.

Even in Rasmus Hojlund’s absence due to injury vs. Fulham, the Brazilian was snubbed and had to make do with a place on the bench.

Ten Hag elected to start 19-year-old Omari Forson ahead of Antony.

When Forson was taken off in the 53rd minute of proceedings against the Cottagers, Christian Eriksen came on in the teenager’s place and Bruno Fernandes shifted to the right wing.

With 10 minutes of normal time left on the clock, Amad Diallo was thrust into the action ahead of Antony.

The former Ajax man was substituted in the 99th minute when the game was already lost and no chance of making any impact whatsoever.

He only managed one touch of the ball – a pass to Garnacho.

It’s pretty clear that at the moment, Antony is firmly at the bottom of the pecking order. He has yet to register a goal or an assist in the Premier League this term.

When asked whether the 24-year-old’s exclusion was down to fitness concerns, Ten Hag gave a brutal response. The United boss said, “It was nothing to do with fitness.”

“He is fit but we have many options on the right side where we lack in other positions due to injuries.”

“The form Antony is in we all have seen and he has to step up.” Ten Hag added, “I see it in training, but also Omari [Forson] and Amad Diallo and Garnacho deserve to play.”

The Red Devils return to action on Wednesday when they take on Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

