Erik ten Hag’s trust in Omari Forson could lead to problems for Man United



Manchester United were forced into two key changes for the game against Fulham on Saturday which the Red Devils ended up losing 1-2.

Erik ten Hag, who was already without Lisandro Martinez, also lost Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund in the lead-up to Saturday’s clash.

In came Victor Lindelof at left back while the Dutchman opted to push out-of-form Marcus Rashford up top while selecting Omari Forson as part of a fluid front three.

This was the 19-year-old’s first start in the Premier League and he showed glimpses of his talent before being subbed off in the second half.

Forson’s future

The teen had made his debut for the club in the FA Cup while he registered an assist on his league debut when his pass was expertly finished off by Kobbie Mainoo in the game against Wolves.

It was interesting to see the manager opted for the academy graduate instead of his expensive recruit Antony and Amad Diallo.

The England U20 international was used as a winger in pre-season by the former Ajax coach but he has suggested Forson could play as the striker due to the shortage of options at his disposal.

The youngster is embroiled in a contract stand-off with the club with his current deal set to end in June. There were reports stating contract extension talks were going smoothly only for the player to change his agent and things have been downhill ever since.

The London-born star is attracting interest from Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs and The Athletic have claimed that Ten Hag choosing to hand more and more opportunities to Forson could backfire spectacularly.

Many have clamoured for Amad to be given a chance after his heroics for Sunderland in the Championship last term and the former Atalanta starlet has impressed in his cameos.

Ten Hag opting for Forson is a major show of faith and United’s argument is this should show to the player’s camp that chances are there to be had.

“Industry sources, not linked to United, noted how playing Forson against Fulham would “hamper” the club on the contractual side, pointing to the fact that it will raise his profile, which could make it more difficult to keep him.

Forson has EtH’s trust

“United, however, would argue that by playing him, it shows there is a clear pathway into the first team.”

“He (Forson) looked so focused,” a source told the publication. “Erik has done a brilliant job with him and he has involved him in a lot of things, and first-team managers don’t always buy into younger players. Erik is a big advocate of his.”

It will be interesting to see what the youngster decides to do in the coming months. Ten Hag has shown his cards and now it is up to Forson.

United are due compensation in case the player leaves but quite a few have gone on to the prove the club wrong since leaving Old Trafford. INEOS will be eager to avoid such a scenario.