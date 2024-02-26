Hansi Flick poised to become new Barcelona manager and could have huge impact on Manchester United

Erik ten Hag’s underwhelming second season in charge at Manchester United has left him under huge pressure at the club.

With INEOS making sweeping changes Old Trafford, questions have been asked as to whether Ten Hag is the man to lead the club into the new era.

German coach Hansi Flick is currently out of work and on the market and has been one of the high profile names linked with taking over in Manchester, should Ten Hag get the boot.

However, it looks as though Spanish giants Barcelona have swooped to sign the experienced coach after Xavi announced he will be leaving at the end of the season.

As reported by local media, Barca are close to an agreement with Flick with the German keen on the move.

Flick has been “studying Spanish” for the role which is “very likely” to be wrapped up in the coming weeks.

Should the 59-year-old secure the role, United might still feel affects of the deal outside of the managerial position at Old Trafford.

Once more, as reported by local media, Flick is interested in signing United outcast Mason Greenwood, who is currently enjoying a return to form at La Liga side, Getafe.

Flick could provide a pathway for a permanent break between United and Greenwood who hasn’t played for the club since being charged with rape and controlling and coercive behaviour back in 2021.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently said the club will take a fresh look at the forward’s situation but it would be a surprise to see a reintegration to the first team for Greenwood.

Additionally, Flick has also recently spoken on his admiration of Kobbie Mainoo, which could present much more of an issue for senior figures at United.

Mainoo has emerged as one of the clubs most prized assets since breaking into the first team and the club will be desperate for the 18-year-old’s eyes to stay firmly fixed on progressing Old Trafford.

Flick’s appointment will certainly be something for United to keep an eye on with the German seemingly desperate to make waves in Catalonia.