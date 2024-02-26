Harry Maguire believes he made a crucial mistake during the build up to Fulham’s winning goal at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, has critiqued his role in Fulham’s late winner on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils slumped to a deflating defeat at Old Trafford and in truth, were outplayed for large swathes of the game.

The Cottagers took the lead in the 65th minute after the home side failed to deal with yet another set piece.

However, the 30 year old volleyed in a close range equaliser in the 89th minute and it looked like United could stage an incredible comeback victory.

However, as the team searched for a winner in vain, the ball broke kindly to substitute, Adama Traore, who sped away from Harry Maguire and carried the ball right to the Old Trafford side’s penalty area before finding Alex Iwobi, who gave Andre Onana the eyes and coolly slotted the ball in the bottom right hand corner of the goal.

Speaking after the match to MUTV, (via football.london), the English defender shouldered a large chunk of responsibility for the goal.

“I was on a booking myself, in hindsight, maybe I should have just brought him down, but then you miss next week. It’s easy to say now”.

It was unusual self-awareness from the defender, as he often infuriates fans with his comments that don’t often seem to match with the reality of the situation.

The Sheffield born man was also perhaps lucky to still be on the pitch as many pundits felt his first half tackle on Saša Lukić was worthy of a red, but VAR refused to intervene.

The Red Devils now face a tough looking trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, where they have already lost this season in the last game of 2023.

However, United did taste cup success at Forest last year when they won the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final by a comfortable 0-3 scoreline.

Speaking ahead of the match the former captain claimed, “we know it’s going to be a tough game in midweek. Our full focus is on that one. We’ve got to bounce back.”

“A big reaction is needed. It’s going to be a tough game but we’ve got to go there and produce a performance like we did there last year.”