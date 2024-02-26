Inter Milan, Ligue 1 clubs join Saudi Arabia in the race for Raphael Varane



Manchester United were made to pay by Fulham as they ended the Red Devils’ unbeaten start to 2024 with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite the run of four consecutive Premier League wins heading into the contest, the displays were far from secure and it was only a matter of time before a reversal in fortunes.

It arrived against the Cottagers who dominated the contest with injuries and manager Erik ten Hag’s perplexing tactical decisions costing the 20-time English league champions.

The changes made by the manager did not work while the defence looked shaky again in the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Varane not as imperious as before

Raphael Varane, a four-time Champions League winner, should have taken more responsibility but was seen barely trying to stop the winner from going in.

The Frenchman’s current deal ends in June and the club had opted against triggering the one-year extension option in his deal, much to the disappointment of the World Cup winner.

The club did have plans to offer a new deal on reduced terms but new minority stakeholders INEOS have already made it clear they want to trim a bloated wage bill and the 30-year-old is among the highest earners at the club.

Saudi Arabia and even former club Real Madrid are said to be interested and now as per HITC Football, if the centre-back becomes a free agent, a lot more clubs could become interested.

Inter Milan are said to be leading that list while clubs back in France are also open to a deal but they will not be able to pay anything close to what the player might get anywhere else.

“Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is considering his future with clubs in Europe and in Saudi Arabia holding talks with his camp, HITC Football understands.

“HITC Football also understands that the option of the 93-cap France enforcer agreeing to a new contract – but likely with lesser terms – is also a potential option.

Inter, Ligue 1 clubs in the race

“HITC Football understands that the Saudi Pro League is also already holding talks with Varane’s camp over a potential move.

“A chance to sign Varane in a Bosman deal particularly appeals to clubs in Serie A, with Inter Milan among the teams to have already registered their interest.

“But should Varane decide that he wants to move back to his native France, sources tell HITC Football that there is interest from the likes of AS Monaco, Marseille and his hometown club, LOSC Lille. But Varane would have to accept a substantial pay cut to join either Ligue 1 team.”

The former France international has a pick of clubs to choose from and a major decision looms ahead of the summer transfer window for both the club and the player.