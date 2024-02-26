Luton Town boss Rob Edwards says he won’t “lose any sleep” over Ross Barkley’s shock links to Man United



Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has said that he’s not worried about Ross Barkley’s astonishing links to Manchester United.

Over the weekend, a shock report relayed that United are plotting a swoop for Barkley.

It was stated that the club’s pursuit of Barkley is being driven by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, who are both admirers of the Englishman.

When Ratcliffe bought French side OGC Nice in 2019, INEOS signed Barkley in the summer of 2022.

At the Allianz Riviera, the former Everton and Chelsea man scored four goals in 27 appearances. He has been a player reborn at Kenilworth Road.

Barkley has registered three goals and as many assists in 20 Premier League clashes. The player almost snatched a valuable point for the Hatters against United when he clipped the top of the crossbar with a glancing header in the dying embers of proceedings.

Edwards was asked about United’s reported interest in the 30-year-old.

The Luton Town boss said, “At the moment now, nothing can happen until the end of the season anyway, so I’m not going to lose any sleep over it at the moment.”

“And again, I don’t know if there’s any truth in it at the moment, so it doesn’t worry me. But if Manchester United are interested in some of our players then we’re doing something right and the player’s doing something right.”

“Again, I take that with a pinch of salt at the moment as we’re in February and there’s a while to go until the window opens again.”

Despite suggestions that United are pursuing Barkley, it’s unlikely that the 20-time English champions would seriously consider him.

Ratcliffe recently spoke about the type of players he wants to bring to Old Trafford and emphasised the need for young stars and individuals with a bit of flare who embody the values of the club.

Barkley doesn’t really fit this description despite his excellent form for Luton this campaign.

