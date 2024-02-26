Man United interested in summer move for Turkish prodigy Kenan Yildiz



Manchester United put in yet another unconvincing performance and this time, they were made to pay as Fulham ran out 2-1 winners on Saturday.

The Red Devils entered the Premier League contest on the back of four consecutive league wins but all those results came in spite of less than stellar displays.

It always seemed like a reversal in fortunes was just around the corner and unfortunately it arrived against the Cottagers.

Marco Silva’s men were by far the better side while Erik ten Hag’s tactical choices and injuries did not help the home side.

United need a forward

Marcus Rashford started up top and largely cut a disinterested figure and the team really missed the focal presence of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane, before his injury, was on fire, scoring in six consecutive games and the manager will be regretting not getting additional support up top during January.

Anthony Martial has likely played his last game for the club and the Red Devils will need to bring in a forward during the summer window.

The problem arises in the form of the player, a readymade star could cut into Hojlund’s development and the club are desperate to get it right.

The club have been linked with a move for Kenan Yildiz of Juventus with the Turkish prodigy said to be even “more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo” according to Turkey’s Under-19s manager Soykan Baskar.

New target

The 18-year-old has broken through to the senior Juventus side, and has scored thrice while mainly occupying the role of a support striker just behind Dušan Vlahović.

Already a full international for his country, the forward had come up through the ranks at Bayern Munich before switching to Turin in the hopes of a smoother entry into the first team.

As per Calcio in Pillole, both Liverpool and Arsenal have joined United in the race for Yildiz with Juventus wanting to hold on to their prodigy but know that the English trio could blow them out of the water if they were to try.

The youngster’s contract ends in 2027 and the Old Lady are eager to sign him up on a new and improved deal but the Gunners are said to be ready to pay €40 million in the summer.

While tempting, the Serie A club are holding out for €60 million and the race is set to heat up if the player decides a move is in his best interests.

“But the English sirens continue to sound loudly, given that news of a Premier club’s interest in Kenan Yildiz is currently circulating . Arsenal would have put the spotlight on the Juventus talent and would be willing to offer a figure close to 40 million euros.

PL fight for Turkish gem

“A proposal that will almost certainly be returned to the sender, given that people around Continassa have very different ideas. In fact, for weeks we have been working on the renewal of the player’s contract, with the Old Lady wanting to focus heavily on him in the future too.

“But if he were to leave, 60 million euros will not be enough to get his contract. Therefore, all the English teams should be notified, including Manchester United and Liverpool, who have tested the waters in recent weeks.”

The Turkish gem is known for his dribbling ability and his ability to break at pace, both assets for a team that thrives in transition moments.

Given his young age, the player could suit the role of an impact player as he gets used to the Premier League’s pace and would allow the Dane to keep playing as he has.

But INEOS might have other ideas and it will be interesting to see what kind of profile the club tries for come June.