Manchester United are opening new office premises in Kensington next month

Manchester United have left their current London offices, as they are opening new premises in Kensington next month.

The Red Devils previously had their offices in the capital in Mayfair.

It was relayed by The Peoples Person back in March last year that United would be leaving their current offices after ten years with an aim to build a great powerbase.

The Daily Mail now report that the new West Kensington offices will be open next month and crucially be available to hopefully impress potential new signings ahead of the summer window.

The new offices will have numerous modern features to upgrade the image of the club.

The paper reports that “the centrepiece of the swanky, top-floor facility will be an eye-catching ‘tunnel’, which staff and clients walk through to get to meeting rooms”.

One interesting feature mentioned is “the corridor is made up of wraparound LED screens, so officials can recreate the feeling of walking through the players’ tunnel at the club’s famous stadium”.

“United insiders say the offices are aimed at the commercial side of the business, helping increase revenues that can go towards the priority under new stakeholder Ineos, which is success on the field. They may also be used to wow new signings”.

What’s more, the new offices are also designed to appeal to potential new sponsors too.

“The tunnel can be tailored to impress potential sponsors and show how their branding would look at Old Trafford or on United’s shirts. Visitors can also make use of two bars in the building, one inside and one on the roof”.

United have faced a great deal of scrutiny in the past over their poor facilities in comparison to their rivals.

An example of that is the range of facilities available at Manchester City’s Etihad ground such as The Tunnel Club, where fans can get up close and personal views of the team as they enter and leave the pitch.

This news comes in the context that the club has approved plans to regenerate land around Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already stated his preference to convert United’s home stadium into the “Wembley of the north”.

Hopefully, this is a step in the right direction that will finally see United get with the times.