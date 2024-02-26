Manchester United begin exploring left-back options amid injury crisis among current crop



A huge summer lies ahead for Manchester United which will be the club’s first under the custodianship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

An injury crisis this season has laid bare the deficiencies in numbers in this current squad and where quantity is good, quality is lacking.

A new striker, centre-back, and defensive midfielder were already on the agenda, but circumstances might have forced United to add another problem position to their list.

Fabrizio Romano reports that United will now explore options for a new left-back as well seeing the stop-start season of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s season never even starting.

A rosy situation last season, where undisputed first-choice Shaw was pushed superbly by Malacia has turned into a nightmare this season.

Shaw’s injury worries were always well-documented but Malacia’s mysterious absence has exacerbated the worries.

As a result, Romano says that United are looking for a “young and dynamic” option to fill that spot in the team regardless of Shaw or Malacia’s future at the club.

He mentioned that a move for Cucurella was already touted as he is a player the club looked at in the summer before deciding upon Reguilon.

However, the solution this summer could be with a more long-term vision in mind instead of a stopgap signing.

INEOS have already decided on their strategy of buying young and hungry players who can form a nucleus of the team for years to come.

However, Financial Fair Play will play spoilsport in their plans which is why they might need to cut the cord with one or multiple of their full-backs.

Ultimately, while this position has emerged as a problem one only recently, it might have to take a backseat to positions of more urgency like striker.

