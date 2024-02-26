Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates 51st birthday today

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates his 51st birthday today, 26th February.

The Norwegian is undoubtedly one of the most loved players to have pulled on the red shirt, having scored arguably the most famous goal in the club’s history.

Late in May in 1999, Ole scored a goal in injury time, securing United’s historic Treble-winning campaign.

Solskjaer signed for United in the same summer Alan Shearer moved to Newcastle after infamously turning down Sir Alex Ferguson, in a sequence of events that would change the history of the club.

A £1.5million signing from Molde, Solskjaer came through the doors at Old Trafford without much fanfare, befitting of his humble character.

However, it didn’t take Ole long to leave his mark at the Theatre of Dreams, slamming home a much-needed equaliser against Blackburn Rovers just six minutes into his debut.

The soon-to-be-nicknamed ‘Baby-faced Assassin’ found the net on 18 occasions during his maiden season of a career that ended with 126 goals in 366 appearances for United, which included memorable moments galore.

Outside of his crowning moment in Barcelona, Ole’s long list of unforgettable strikes is plentiful.

His four goals from the bench at Nottingham Forest in an 8-1 away win came in the Treble season, as did his last gasp winner to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup en route to the final.

A comeback goal against Charlton at the back end of his career after a long term knee injury plagued his final years will also live long in the memory for Ole and United fans.

Solskjaer became the very definition of ‘fans’ favourite’ during his playing days with his love for the club and commitment to the cause shining through.

After retirement in 2007, Ole moved back to his native Norway, taking the head job at Molde, the team where he started his professional journey.

Having secured their first ever league title and defending it the year after, Solskjaer earned himself a decent reputation as a coach and in the winter of 2018 got the call of his dreams.

United had just parted ways with Jose Mourinho and were looking for an interim coach to lift spirits and guide them to the end of the season – something Solskjaer was only too happy to accept.

His interim spell would produce one of his finest moments connected with the club after an improbable and incredible night in Paris secured United passage to the Champions League quarter-final and ultimately Ole the permanent position as United boss.

A second place finish and a heartbreaking Europa League final were the closest Ole got to adding to his list of United honours before he was eventually relieved of his duties in the winter of 2021.

Despite the struggles at the end of his tenure, United did play some outstanding football under the Norwegian which included a club record of 29 away games unbeaten in the league.

United’s current performance levels are only highlighting the style of play Ole implemented, which was perhaps undervalued at the time.

Ole remains a staunch supporter of United and every supporter around the globe will wish him many happy returns and all the best in whatever the future holds for the cult hero.