Manchester United make transfer approach for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen



Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, who is currently on loan at AS Roma.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed United’s interest in Huijsen.

It’s understood that the defensive department is an area of the pitch new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has earmarked for urgent improvement.

Some of the players the Red Devils have been linked to include Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Leny Yoro (Lille) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

Huijsen joined Roma in January and has impressed.

He has made eight appearances this season and has registered two goals.

According to ASRomaLive.it (via SportWitness), Hujisen “bewitches” several elite teams in Europe including United and their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Unsurprisingly, due to his fantastic displays, Roma are keen on retaining his services either through another loan deal or a permanent transfer. However, in the absence of a sporting director, the former looks very unlikely.

Juventus are believed to be willing sellers of their academy graduate for the right place.

The Turin outfit have slapped a price tag in the region of €25-30m for the player.

The 18-year-old’s current terms with Juventus are set to expire in 2028. The Italian giant’s preference would be a permanent sale to help them improve their financial shape.

SportWitness adds, “It’s claimed Huijsen has been ‘approached’ by Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in ‘recent weeks’, but there’s no mention of his response.”

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid are also eyeing the defender and are very serious parties.

