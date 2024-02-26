Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of the importance of both Omari Forson and Amad Diallo in his side’s upcoming fixtures

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has spoken of the importance of both Omari Forson and Amad Diallo in the upcoming matches for the Red Devils.

With United’s fitness problems continuing to mount up, Rasmus Hojlund’s injury has meant that Marcus Rashford has had to move into the centre forward position and Alejandro Garnacho has moved back to the left wing, after playing since the new year on the right.

This means there is a vacancy to fill on the right hand side of the attack.

The penny has seemingly finally dropped for Ten Hag that his expensive flop, Antony, is not good enough to fulfil the role and other options will be needed.

Academy product, Omari Forson, made his Premier League debut at the weekend but got little chance to impress as the whole team suffered to find any sort of rhythm.

Amad Diallo also got a rare outing off the bench when he was given the final ten minutes as the Red Devils searched for a goal.

Speaking after the game to the BBC (via the club’s official website) the Dutchman praised both his young players’ performance in the loss.

Commenting on Forson’s first Premier League start he stated, “I think it was reasonable. He had some good actions. He was reliable in defending and had some good actions in possession. I saw, for his first time, he did well.”

The former Ajax coach also spoke highly of Diallo’s role in the game in spite of the limited time he was on the pitch.

“Amad looks very sharp. I think it was a good sub [performance] from him. I think that’s good for the future”.

The 54 year old then added how important the two players would be over the course of the next few weeks until the Mancunian team’s injury woes subside a little.

“We need them because we have our problems in the frontline. So it’s about them, to show they can contribute to this team, that they can have an end product but also to show [re]liability.”

It will be interesting to see who the increasingly under-fire coach opts for on the right wing on Wednesday night, in what is a crucial cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

Lose that and one feels that Ten Hag will really be feeling the heat.