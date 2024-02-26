Manchester United transfer target Jean-Clair Todibo talking up a return to FC Barcelona

Manchester United’s defensive issues throughout the campaign have left Erik ten Hag under major pressure at Old Trafford.

A long injury list and loss of form across the back four have hamstrung United all season, leaving the decision not to strengthen the defence last summer in question.

United will certainly be looking for defensive reinforcements in the upcoming window with a raft of players being linked with a move.

Nice centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo is one of those reportedly targeted by United and the player is open to move in the summer.

However, the Frenchman has spoken on leaving Ligue 1 but it seems as though United are not the only team on his mind.

Todibo spent an unsuccessful period with Spanish giants Barcelona from 2019-2021 and despite struggling for minutes in his first stint,he sounds keen on a return to the Nou Camp.

🚨 Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice): "A return to Barcelona? Why not? I don't regret it, not at all. FC Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Clément Lenglet… It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level. I didn't have… pic.twitter.com/tiEg8KbTc3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 26, 2024

“A return to Barcelona? Why not? I don’t regret it, not at all. FC Barcelona is still a great experience. I learned a lot from Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Clément Lenglet… It did me good. I discovered the very, very high level,” he said.

The 24-year-old cited the quality of the players in front of him at the time as the reason for his lack of game time first time around.

“I didn’t have the desired minutes because there were very, very big players in front of me. I also had a coach, Ernesto Valverde, who was under pressure, so it was normal for him to put Gerard Piqué instead of an inexperienced 19-year-old,” he added.

Todibo has certainly found his feet in recent years after performing to a high level with Nice.

The Frenchman is now one of the most sought after defenders on the continent and United will do well to capture his signature.

Before then, United will be desperate to end the season well with Champions League qualification vital to their transfer budget for the upcoming window.