Andy Cole reveals his thoughts on Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Old Trafford future

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has made his feelings known about Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s claims that the club is “missing” its culture as well as potential future plans involving Old Trafford.

In an interview with Betfred, Cole gave his opinion on whether United should build a new stadium rather than perform renovations on a long-neglected Old Trafford.

“I look at the status of Old Trafford and it’s just magical,” Cole admitted, going on to compare the stadium to those of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid and highlighting the historical significance that the Theatre of Dreams holds.

“I don’t understand why they would want to leave this iconic stadium to build a new one and create history all over again,” Cole continued. “I would love us to stay at Old Trafford, I really would, and hope that they just try their best at revamping the current stadium.”

Last week, Ratcliffe admitted his preference is to build a new stadium for United, rather than renovating Old Trafford.

He explained his ambition to build a state-of-the-art stadium that would rival the best of Europe and would effectively become known as the “Wembley of the North.”

Ratcliffe is reportedly considering a £1 billion refurbishment of Old Trafford and the surrounding area as well, however, his push to use public funds in this pursuit is reportedly set to be denied.

Cole also delivered his opinion on Ratcliffe’s comments on United following the confirmation of his stake in the club. The INEOS chairman had claimed that the organisation is “not good” and that the club culture is “missing”.

In Cole’s mind, Ratcliffe’s comments are warranted regardless of whether or not critics are willing to accept such remarks.

“Ultimately, he’s got to be honest because he’s just spent a hell of a lot of money. He’s entitled to be honest if he’s spent that much money,” Cole commented. “Sir Jim is entitled to come out and say that the culture at the club isn’t right because that’s what he believes as the co-owner of Manchester United and he should be allowed to get that off his chest.”

Naturally, Ratcliffe’s comments have resonated with much of United’s fanbase, particularly those who are looking to move past the Glazers era.

United’s new minority owner has also proven quick to put his words into action, hiring former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada as United’s new CEO, replacing Richard Arnold.

While he has not yet officially assumed his new position, Berrada is reportedly already meeting with club executives as he prepares for his new role.

Whether or not Ratcliffe’s plans for Old Trafford align with Cole’s hopes, it’s clear that the INEOS founder is serious about rejuvenating the club both on and off the pitch and making good on his massive investment.