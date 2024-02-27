Bayern Munich director implies Man United target Joshua Kimmich is on the way down in his career trajectory

Bayern Munich director, Max Eberl, has hinted that Manchester United target Joshua Kimmich, may be on the wane, possibly opening up on an exit from the club this summer.

The 29-year-old German has won the lot at Bayern Munich and represented the Bavarians 374 times to date.

The midfielder has remained a mainstay in the first eleven this campaign having played 26 times in all competitions, but all does not seem well in the player or club’s camp.

The German outfit are having a tough time of it, having been dumped out of the German cup, sitting eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the table and having lost their first leg Champions League tie against Lazio.

Kimmich has been linked with a move away from the club regularly since the turn of the year, and Manchester United were even said to be leading the race for the star midfielder.

Eberl has just thrown some petrol on the bonfire of this rumour with his latest comments.

Speaking on the player’s future he commented, “Joshua’s had an incredible career path. He has mentality and quality. Now he’s maybe in a bit of a dark side.

“Joshua has a contract until 2025. I’m looking forward to the conversations with the players.”

On the one hand these comments could seem quite complimentary but on the other, it is a pretty clear critique of the current trajectory of the German’s career.

As expected, a player of Kimmich’s reputation has many admirers and he was linked to the Red Devils, as well as Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona at the end of December.

It was also reported that this summer could be a realistic departure date for the 82-capped Germany international.

It is unclear whether INEOS would sanction such a move however, even if a player of his ability became available.

It has been widely reported that the new part owners want to slash the wage bill and get rid of underperforming high earners, with not even last year’s top scorer, Marcus Rashford, being considered safe from a potential cull.

Moreover, it has also been reported that United’s likely new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, has already instructed his probable new side to reduce the age of their current playing squad.

Signing a player who has just turned 29 and reportedly earns €375,000 a week, seems the antithesis to the approach INEOS want to implement.