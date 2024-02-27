Bayern Munich insist they want to keep Mathys Tel amidst Man United interest



Bayern Munich’s new board member Max Eberl has reiterated that the Bundesliga champions want to keep Mathys Tel who is wanted by Manchester United.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are “very interested” in Tel.

The striker position is an area of the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are thought to be keen on strengthening ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite picking up good form before his injury, it’s clear Rasmus Hojlund still needs help in shouldering the burden of leading the line for United.

Couple this with the fact that Anthony Martial is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season and it becomes necessary for United to address this gap to give the team a good chance at competing for silverware next term.

It was relayed that United have “intensely analysed” Tel and believe he would be an impeccable addition to the ranks.

Not only is he an extremely talented and potent striker but is also versatile and can play on the wing.

It’s understood that Tel has been very frustrated with the extremely limited minutes he has received under Thomas Tuchel this season despite his incredible potential and promise.

In two campaigns at Bayern since he made the move from Rennes in July 2022, Tel has only made one start in Germany’s top flight.

His agent recently opened up on his client’s situation and refused to rule out a summer move if an opportunity were to present itself.

However, according to Eberl who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, Bayern want to keep the 18-year-old.

The new chief of the Bavarian outfit said about the United target, “We want to bring the best possible players to Bayern who want the greatest possible success, that is, a title.”

“Bayern has always done this with great foresight and an eye. That’s why the club is so special, it has grown solidly over decades. We will also find ways to find good players.”

“Also players like Mathys Tel. It must be possible to successfully lead Bayern to titles and still develop.” Eberl added, “We want to promote the development of players like Tel.”

United will undoubtedly continue monitoring Tel’s playing time at the Allianz Arena and if they’re really keen on landing him, decide whether to finally materialize their admiration for him.

